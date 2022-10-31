Syndication: Detroit Free Press

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident
It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
Michigan State Players Appear To Hurl Punches, Kick Michigan Player In Postgame Fight
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his team's players were assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
WILX-TV
In My View: District championship football games are tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
3 Observations: MSU men’s basketball tops GVSU in exhibition
The Spartans shook off a slow first half, and dominated the final 20 minutes against the Lakers
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
wkar.org
MSU employees getting more paid holidays
Michigan State University is expanding the number of paid holidays for employees. MSU has traditionally observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, plus Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as holidays. Now, in an email to the university community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. has announced the addition of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
