Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker on the sidelines during Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Msumich 102922 Kd 0014580

The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident

It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan

Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: District championship football games are tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU employees getting more paid holidays

Michigan State University is expanding the number of paid holidays for employees. MSU has traditionally observed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, plus Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as holidays. Now, in an email to the university community, President Samuel Stanley Jr. has announced the addition of...
EAST LANSING, MI
