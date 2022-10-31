Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs More Games Like Tyrese Maxey

Maxey had a huge game Friday to ease the load on Joel Embiid and James Harden

View the original article to see embedded media.

Miami Heat point guard Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension before the the season.

His salary per year is lumped in with superstar names like James Harden and Brandon Ingram. Because of this large extension, Herro is expected to play at a high level that exceeds his production last season.

Now, the standard may be even higher.

Herro’s extension has been scrutinized because of strong performances by other guards without large contracts. Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey’s recent games have displayed this.

Maxey had a career game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, recording 44 points, eight rebounds and four assists. On the season, Maxey is averaging 22.6 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from the arc. The Sixers guard is leading Herro in every statistical category outside of rebounds and blocks.

Herro’s struggles are going to be amplified because of the money he’s receiving. There is more responsibility on his shoulders, which is a standard he wanted for himself. Fans are going to be more critical because he is no longer a bench player. Herro received backlash after the Heat’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Herro had a bounce-back game against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with 34 points and three rebounds. Heat fans are yearning to have more of these showings from Herro.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

NBA greats say the Heat need more from Herro, Adebayo. CLICK HERE

Contract extension puts bullseye on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Did Heat miss out on not pursuing Donovan Mitchell harder? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .