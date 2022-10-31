Read full article on original website
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Albany Herald
Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
Albany Herald
Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has seen a "massive drop in revenue," as a growing number of advertisers pause spending on the platform in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has...
14 Hilarious Internet Moments That Just Prove Takeoff Was One Of The Funniest Rappers In The Game
In remembrance of Takeoff (of the rap group Migos), I want to look back at some of his funniest moments that live in my head and heart rent-free.
