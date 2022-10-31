In the most deeply personal aspect of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like “I have to stop living like this” and “I want to know how to breathe again.” Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.

13 HOURS AGO