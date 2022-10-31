Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake’s songs, it’s at times...
Idaho8.com
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Idaho8.com
After conquering music world, rapper Stormzy targets racial inequality in football
Premier League clubs Manchester United and Fulham are among the organizations that are partnering with rapper Stormzy’s Merky FC to improve diversity and representation at all levels of the football industry. The program was announced following a report commissioned by Adidas and the FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe)...
Idaho8.com
Logan Paul tries to KO WWE in same way he crushed YouTube
Logan Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional wrestling careers. He fights WWE star Roman Reigns on Saturday in the main event of the Crown Jewel event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a victory. Paul has 24.2 million Instagram followers, 6.6 million on Twitter, 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube and another 769,000 on Twitch.
Idaho8.com
‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after four seasons
HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama “Westworld.”. In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on “a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Idaho8.com
Selena Gomez opens up about her mental-health struggles in ‘My Mind & Me’
In the most deeply personal aspect of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the singer-actor reads excerpts from her journal filled with self-doubt and anxiety, including lines like “I have to stop living like this” and “I want to know how to breathe again.” Opening up about her bipolar disorder is surely a service, but the six-year span encompassed by this intimate Apple TV+ presentation labors to flesh out its revelations into a documentary.
