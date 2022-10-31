ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11

Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly.
Albany Herald

‘Impractical Jokers’ Q & Murr Preview Season 10 and Tease Tour

The stars of Impractical Jokers sure know how to make fans laugh on truTV, and they’re bringing that infectious humor out on the road with their latest tour. Ahead of their Season 10 return in early 2023, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano announced that they will take their comedy across 16 cities beginning in February 2023. The lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers are promising plenty of fun for fans who pay them a visit at one of the several scheduled shows part of the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”
Albany Herald

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Puts Famous Lovers in a ‘Real Place of Struggle’

This smart, steamy series may share a title with the Oscar-winning 1988 film starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, but the equally lush Starz production of Dangerous Liaisons is a prequel. Gritty and glamorous pre-revolutionary Paris is home to the younger, more naive Marquis de Merteuil, here known as Camille...

