Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads
Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has seen a "massive drop in revenue," as a growing number of advertisers pause spending on the platform in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has...
Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon
Apple generated over $110 billion in free cash flow during its fiscal 2022, up 20% year-over-year. 7investing Lead Advisor Anirban Mahanti reviews the company's Q4 2022 earnings and discusses the road ahead.
MSNBC Cuts Ties With Tiffany Cross in Latest Anchor Shakeup
Another change is hitting the cable-news landscape as MSNBC‘s weekend host Tiffany Cross is out at the NBCUniversal-owned outlet. According to Variety, the decision to leave wasn’t exactly her own as MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, cutting ties with her immediately. Staffers were notified of Cross’ exit on Friday, November 4 and MSNBC has yet to comment directly on the matter.
Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Which is Right For You?
Google’s Pixel Watch is an impressive first attempt at a smartwatch in a market where Android smartphone owners don’t have many options. Prior to the Pixel Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup was the only real option for smartwatch users who wanted a current device that takes advantage of WearOS 3 and all it offers.
14 Hilarious Internet Moments That Just Prove Takeoff Was One Of The Funniest Rappers In The Game
In remembrance of Takeoff (of the rap group Migos), I want to look back at some of his funniest moments that live in my head and heart rent-free.
