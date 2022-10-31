ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Amber Heard appears to have left Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Albany Herald

Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has seen a "massive drop in revenue," as a growing number of advertisers pause spending on the platform in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has...
Albany Herald

Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon

Apple generated over $110 billion in free cash flow during its fiscal 2022, up 20% year-over-year. 7investing Lead Advisor Anirban Mahanti reviews the company's Q4 2022 earnings and discusses the road ahead.
Albany Herald

MSNBC Cuts Ties With Tiffany Cross in Latest Anchor Shakeup

Another change is hitting the cable-news landscape as MSNBC‘s weekend host Tiffany Cross is out at the NBCUniversal-owned outlet. According to Variety, the decision to leave wasn’t exactly her own as MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, cutting ties with her immediately. Staffers were notified of Cross’ exit on Friday, November 4 and MSNBC has yet to comment directly on the matter.
Albany Herald

Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Which is Right For You?

Google’s Pixel Watch is an impressive first attempt at a smartwatch in a market where Android smartphone owners don’t have many options. Prior to the Pixel Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup was the only real option for smartwatch users who wanted a current device that takes advantage of WearOS 3 and all it offers.

