Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
NECN
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
wabi.tv
Officials: 2 now dead after fire in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say two people have now died after what is considered an accidental fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Public Information Officer Shannon Moss says the victim is believed to be 29-year-old Eric Daly...
A Second Person is Dead After a Levant House Fire, Victims ID’d
Fire officials say a second person has died as the result of a house fire in Levant on Monday morning. Fire crews from multiple departments responded to the house fire on Avenue Road at around 3:00 Monday morning. The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and a portion of the building had collapsed. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the victim who was found deceased in the residence on Monday has been tentatively identified as Eric Daly, 29, who lived in the home with his parents. Officials say more work will need to be completed before they can confirm that the deceased is Daly.
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indicts man accused of crashing truck into a house
BANGOR- A man accused of crashing his truck into a house in Old Town and leaving the scene has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury…. According to police, Roger Eldridge, 57, of Greenbush crashed his pickup into an Old Town police speed radar trailer and then a house before running into the woods in August.
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
coast931.com
Deadly Bicycle Crash in Windham Under Investigation
A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 in Windham Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on 302 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also headed eastbound. Willruth died at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol do not...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
WMTW
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
WGME
School bus and car collide in Windham
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Man found with bomb-making materials in Jersey Shore motel, cops say
A 37-year-old man from Maine was arrested last week after he unsuccessfully tried to build a bomb in the Jersey Shore motel room in which he was staying, officials said. Wildwood police were called to the Mango Motel on Spencer Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday after several residents heard Joshua Bailey make comments about constructing a bomb, authorities said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WMTW
Bicyclist killed after crash on Route 302 in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night, according to the Windham Police Department. Police say the bicyclist and the vehicle involved in the crash were traveling in the same direction. Part of Route 302 was closed earlier in the evening because...
WMTW
Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house
GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
