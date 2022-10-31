DeVante Parker's knee injury not considered serious

Sports Final: Win over Jets an important step for Patriots, Mac Jones 04:38

BOSTON -- DeVante Parker's day ended after just one snap on Sunday, as he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the Jets and did not return.

Fortunately for the veteran receiver, the injury isn't serious.

Parker suffered "just a knee sprain," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Though the injury could keep Parker out of next week's game against the Colts, Rapoport said that Parker isn't expected to miss anything more than that.

Parker suffered the injury when cornerback D.J. Reed came down on the receiver's leg after breaking up a pass on a quick slant. Parker made his way to the sideline for evaluation and was taken to the locker room during the Patriots' second offensive drive.

Parker has 15 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown this season.