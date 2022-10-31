WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The "Big Fights Bus Tour" rolled into Whitehall Friday and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside local Teamsters 773. "Good to be back in Lehigh County and here in the Lehigh Valley, the swingy-est valley in the nation, right here," said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro after he hopped off the bus. "Y'all got a lot of power in your hands."

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO