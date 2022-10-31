Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
Public money flowing to Confluence, Watermark developments in Easton
Pennsylvania taxpayers are contributing $10 million to three big private developments in Northampton County. The developers of The Confluence, a mixed-use development in Easton, and Watermark Easton, with 150 apartments, along with the former Bethlehem Steel general office building in South Bethlehem have been awarded money from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
Shapiro, Davis bring 'Big Fights Bus Tour' to Lehigh Valley
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The "Big Fights Bus Tour" rolled into Whitehall Friday and was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd outside local Teamsters 773. "Good to be back in Lehigh County and here in the Lehigh Valley, the swingy-est valley in the nation, right here," said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro after he hopped off the bus. "Y'all got a lot of power in your hands."
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
39 taken to hospital after LVA Regional Charter School evacuated
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were evacuated Friday afternoon. In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the upper...
Bacon Fest is back in Easton with a few changes
EASTON, Pa. – As many people know, Easton's Centre Square gets completely transformed for Bacon Fest year after year. Looking in the distance this year, though, there's some remaining construction around Easton's Circle. Event organizers shared how things will come together for the weekend as Bacon Fest kicks off...
Northampton County ponders appropriate population for Gracedale
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage. Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
Fairmont Village near Coopersburg to welcome new retailer in 2023
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The announcement of a new tenant in the Fairmont Village shopping center in Upper Saucon Township is music to the ears of budding and seasoned pianists. Like New Pianos, offering sales of new and pre-owned pianos as well as servicing, restoration and moving of...
Allentown to use software to pinpoint nuisance landlords
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Irresponsible landlords were among the main topics discussed during Allentown's Community and Economic Development budget review Wednesday. Addressing the costly issues the city has been experiencing with problematic landlords, CED director Vicky Kistler announced that EnerGov software will be introduced to help the city utilize data to track nuisance landlords.
Forks land sold at discount for Habitat for Humanity townhome development
EASTON, Pa. – During its Thursday night meeting, Northampton County Council approved the purchase, with Habitat for Humanity, of 11.5 acres in Forks Township for a third of the appraised value. The county will put up $1 million while Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley will contribute $300,000,...
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
Local hotels see strong occupancy as corporate travel returns
Lehigh Valley hotels are starting to shake off the last traces of the pandemic, as corporate travel starts to slowly come back. "The wedding business came right away," said Bruce Haines, managing partner of Hotel Bethlehem. "It's the corporate that didn't come." "So, seeing corporate return now is like music...
No more round-the-clock lane closures on Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon. The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the...
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm
READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
Coroner, PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
