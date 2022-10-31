Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
SB Nation
The Jaguars and Dolphins won the NFL Trade Deadline in a major way
The most active NFL Trade Deadline is in the books with some huge surprises we didn’t see coming. After a flurry of activity in the week leading up to the deadline itself, it sure was feeling like that Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET deadline would pass without a lot of spice. In the end, we had anarchy in the early afternoon that established who is looking to compete right now, and who’s prepared to punt on the season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
SB Nation
Josh Allen believes in Zach Wilson, even if Jets fans don’t right now
The New York Jets are sitting at 5-3, which is one of the more surprising storylines from the 2022 NFL season. However, not everything is clicking for Gang Green at the moment. The main focus? Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. After coming back from his preseason knee injury, Wilson has put up some interesting numbers in his five starts. While the Jets are 4-1 in those games, Wilson has completed just 54.9% of his passes for 1,048 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
SB Nation
Can Jalen Hurts really win NFL MVP in 2022?
There is no doubt Jalen Hurts is having an incredible season. He’s the most important player, on the league’s most surprising team, and the Eagles currently have the NFL’s best record. That should be enough to make him the runaway front-runner for MVP this season — but is it?
SB Nation
Raiders LB Blake Martinez owns thousands of Pokemon cards and it’s awesome
If football ends for Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez, he’s got another career already plotted out for him. According to the New York Post, Martinez sold one of his Pokemon cards for $672K over the weekend at an auction. If you’re wondering who would buy a Pokemon card for $672K, yes I would if I had money like that.
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
SB Nation
College Football Week 10 games with major Playoff implications
This week’s upcoming college football games have just a little bit more implications this week. The preliminary College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, and now programs have an added point of emphasis in their larger preparation for the week. Here are this week’s rankings, and the games...
SB Nation
The Bears trading for Chase Claypool sabotaged the Packers too
The Chicago Bears were movers and shakers before the NFL trade deadline and during the deadline. Trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Eagles and Ravens, respectively before the deadline, they made their offense better by trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool. While that just helps them on the surface, another team was in on Claypool as well: the Green Bay Packers.
SB Nation
Javon Hargrave’s interior pressure is giving the Eagles another scary dimension
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense is likely the major story through their first eight games, with Hurts playing himself into the MVP conversation thanks to his start to the season. But the Eagles improved to 8-0 on Thursday night with a win over the Houston Texans, and due in large part to a veteran on their defensive front.
SB Nation
Establish the Fun: Derrick Henry activates the Rumbling
Welcome back to Establish the Fun, where my main goal here is to share with you some schemes and players you should watch for when you sit down and turn on the first NFL game of the day on Sunday. We’re entering Week 9! Give it up for Week 9!
Comments / 0