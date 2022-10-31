ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in central Caribbean

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Miami Weather 10/31/2022 12PM 02:49

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean Sea and was expected to move towards Central America.

The system could strengthen into a hurricane by midweek, according to the National Weather Service. NEXT Weather

Forecasters said the storm could strengthen further into a hurricane but is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the mainland U.S.

As of 11 a.m., Lisa was moving west at 14 miles per hour with winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said.

The storm was 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, according to national forecasters.

The System could bring several inches of rain to Central America. NEXT Weather

Lisa could bring up to 2 inches of precipitation to areas in the Caribbean, including Haiti, the Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic, the hurricane center said.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch for Jamaica as the slow moving system trekked westward.

