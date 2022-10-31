ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.

Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.

