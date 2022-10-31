ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

WOLF

One dead, another under investigation following fatal crash

ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen is being investigated by PSP after his car flipped during a crash in Eldred Township and the passenger of his vehicle died. According to troopers, on October 19th around 5 PM, an unidentified 18-year-old male was traveling along Fiddletown road in Eldred Township with his passenger, 65-year-old Ralph Boyer.
ELDRED, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Two Girls Lost in the Woods Found Safe in Town of Ripley

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods. The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to...
RIPLEY, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify body found in Livingston County

Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office issues update on buggy crash involving patrol vehicle

The five people in the Amish buggy that was struck by a Chautauqua County Sheriff's patrol vehicle have been released from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the crash that occurred Sunday evening on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the town of Chautauqua.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Teen Charged with Menacing

An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
JAMESTOWN, NY

