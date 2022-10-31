(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two […]

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO