WOLF
One dead, another under investigation following fatal crash
ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen is being investigated by PSP after his car flipped during a crash in Eldred Township and the passenger of his vehicle died. According to troopers, on October 19th around 5 PM, an unidentified 18-year-old male was traveling along Fiddletown road in Eldred Township with his passenger, 65-year-old Ralph Boyer.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
Children lost in woods found by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, brought home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two children who were lost in the woods were found by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2. Deputies were dispatched to Johnson Road in the town of Ripley, New York, for the report of two missing juveniles aged 7 and 16. The call came in at about 6:18 p.m. The two […]
Chautauqua County Sheriff's K9 locates missing children
Chautauqua County Sheriff's K9 Bentley located two missing children in the Town of Ripley on Wednesday
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
wrfalp.com
Two Girls Lost in the Woods Found Safe in Town of Ripley
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Johnson Road just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a 7-year-old girl and 16-year old girl being lost in the woods. The Sheriff’s K-9 Bentley was sent out on the search and able to...
wrfalp.com
Investigation Continues Into Amish Buggy Accident Involving Sheriff’s Patrol Car
The investigation into an accident involving a Sheriff’s patrol car and an Amish buggy is continuing. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the five people in the buggy were released from UPMC Chautauqua and are home recovering from their injuries. Deputy Dylan Pratt had hit the buggy with...
Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office investigating crash in Machias where a 17 year old died
MACHIAS, N.Y. — An accident in Machias over the weekend is being investigated after one teen died and two other occupants are in the hospital. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was in lost control at a sharp intersection and left the road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
13 WHAM
Police identify body found in Livingston County
Livonia, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body found in a creek in Lakeville last week belonged to a missing man. Daniel Wnuk was reported missing Oct. 24, when a family member was unable to reach him by phone. His body was found Oct....
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Sheriff’s Office: Amish buggy struck by deputy met all state requirements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sheriff's Office issues update on buggy crash involving patrol vehicle
The five people in the Amish buggy that was struck by a Chautauqua County Sheriff's patrol vehicle have been released from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the crash that occurred Sunday evening on Stockton-Hartfield Road in the town of Chautauqua.
wesb.com
Olean Teen Charged with Menacing
An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter after assault leaves man dead
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree.
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
erienewsnow.com
U-Haul Truck Stolen From Movers In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A U-Haul truck was stolen while locals were in the process of moving in the City of Jamestown this week. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a Prospect Street residence on Monday where renters reported the truck was stolen as they were loading it.
