Lakewood, NY

The Rodg
4d ago

Anyone else thinking that the amount of garden tool assaults in Chautauqua County is weird? Haven't we earned the right to be shot by our neighbors instead of being whacked with a machete, or hatchet 20-30 times. I can't even imagine how long it would take to die by a rake.

News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Teen Charged with Menacing

An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Multiple Charges for CattCo Man

A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WOLF

One dead, another under investigation following fatal crash

ELDRED TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A teen is being investigated by PSP after his car flipped during a crash in Eldred Township and the passenger of his vehicle died. According to troopers, on October 19th around 5 PM, an unidentified 18-year-old male was traveling along Fiddletown road in Eldred Township with his passenger, 65-year-old Ralph Boyer.
ELDRED, PA
wesb.com

Homeless Woman Charged With Public Nudity Again

A Homeless Bradford Woman was arrested again for public nudity on Monday. Bradford City Police charged 33-year-old Jacqueline Horton with open lewdness, defiant trespass and inhaling toxic substances and disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The charges stem from Horton allegedly publicly undressing and propositioning the property manager of 1 Kiwanis...
YourErie

Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Rescues Two Missing Girls In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two youths were rescued by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 on Wednesday night after they became lost in the woods. Just before 6:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was among agencies who responded to the area of Johnson Road in the Town of Ripley to help locate two missing girls, ages 7 and 16.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

SUNY Fredonia Student Accused Of Making A Terroristic Threat Online

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A student at SUNY Fredonia is facing felony charges after allegedly making a terroristic threat online. The Campus Police Department investigated a social media post about Thompson Hall on Wednesday. While they found no credible threat at the time, they have filed charges connected to this incident.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Stealing U-Haul Truck

A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a U-Haul moving truck that was being loaded by renters, then driving it into the Town of Busti before it was found back in the city. Jamestown Police say they received a report of the truck being taken from a location on Prospect Street at 10:30 AM Monday. Officers say they received a number of calls on the U-Haul's location before it was driven through a fence in Busti. Police say the vehicle was later found in a field on South Avenue near the Resource Center. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Warrior, Jr., was seen laying in the field, and taken to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital before police arrived. They later arrested Warrior on charges including 3rd- and 4th-degree grand larceny, and 4th-degree criminal mischief.
JAMESTOWN, NY

