Lake Mills, IA

NRHEG wins 3-0 over Waseca, Advances to Subsection Final

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown over LCWM, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 Top seed NRHEG (20-6) will face the 2nd seed WEM (17-13) on Thursday night in the Subsection Final in New Prague at 7:45, match on KATE. 8th ranked Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21,...
WASECA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Troy Hillman

Troy Hillman (56) passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1st Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, November 6 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at 1st Lutheran Cemetery in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, MN

