Albert Lea Boys Cross Country headed to State Saturday, Hear from Jim Haney, Gavin Hanke and Isaiah McGaffey
Albert Lea Boys Cross Country will run Saturday at 3:30 at St. Olaf in Northfield, Aaron talked with Co-Head Coach Jim Haney, and Produce State Bank Athletes of the week, Senior Gavin Hanke and Junior Isaiah McGaffey. Gavin Hanke. Isaiah McGaffey.
NRHEG wins 3-0 over Waseca, Advances to Subsection Final
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown over LCWM, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 Top seed NRHEG (20-6) will face the 2nd seed WEM (17-13) on Thursday night in the Subsection Final in New Prague at 7:45, match on KATE. 8th ranked Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21,...
Troy Hillman
Troy Hillman (56) passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1st Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, November 6 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at 1st Lutheran Cemetery in Glenville.
