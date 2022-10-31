Troy Hillman (56) passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1st Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, November 6 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at 1st Lutheran Cemetery in Glenville.

GLENVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO