Tim Allen reprises his role as Santa Claus in Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses’

Tim Allen stars as Santa Claus in “The Santa Clause.” | Walt Disney Company

After 16 long years, Tim Allen will once again play Santa Claus, this time in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses.”

The original “The Santa Clause” movie trilogy is reliably funny, as audiences watch Scott Calvin struggle to fill the role of Father Christmas — starting with denial before finding a Mrs. Claus and taking down Jack Frost. The TV series will hopefully provide the same comedic take on Santa.

“To be on set again with so many of the original cast was like seeing family again,” Allen told People . “It’s almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it.”

The breakdown

Here’s what we know so far about the series.

The first two episodes of the series are set to release on Disney+ Nov. 16. There will be six episodes in total.

Elizabeth Mitchell will return as Mrs. Claus, David Krumholtz as Bernard and Eric Lloyd as Charlie.

The series is directed by “Modern Family” director Jason Winer. It was written by Jack Burditt, who wrote for “30 Rock.”

The show is rated TV-PG.

What’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ about?

The series is set 30 years after Scott Calvin is forced to take on the role of Santa Claus. It’s almost Calvin’s 65th birthday and his magic is losing power. He discovers a new clause in his contract that leads him to rethink his role as Santa Claus, according to the Disney+ description .

He has two kids who have grown up at the North Pole, and Calvin begins to consider what a life with his family in the normal world would look like.

Calvin begins to look for someone worthy to fill the role of Santa Claus so that he can commit more time to his family.

What’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ rated and why?

“The Santa Clauses” is rated TV-PG. The show is directed to families and kids. All three of “The Santa Claus” movies are rated PG and are kid-friendly.

Shows similar to ‘The Santa Clauses’