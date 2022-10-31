ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

All The Fall Events This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s. Fall Fest Craft & Vender Fair is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but there are some other fall activities to do around Western New York too.
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season

It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day

New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love

Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
