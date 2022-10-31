Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
Related
All The Fall Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s. Fall Fest Craft & Vender Fair is coming to Erie County, and with perfect timing too, but there are some other fall activities to do around Western New York too.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
GPS Tracking Of Snowplows Is Coming To Western New York
This winter you will be able to know exactly where the local snow plow is when new GPS tracking. The City of Buffalo announced that they will allow residents to track the whereabouts of city snowplows so they will know where and when the plow will be coming down their streets.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
wnynewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Buffalo To Get Nearly 100 Inches Of Snow This Season
It looks like Buffalo, New York is going to get a harsh winter this year. Did you know this? If you see a Wolly Worm, or also known as a Wolly Bear Caterpillar can 'predict' whether or not the winter will be harsh or not. You know what these are: those really furry caterpillars that are brown or black.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day
New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
Buffalo Airport Has Pet Relief Area That Bills Fans Will Love
Everyone is celebrating the Buffalo Bills in their own way here in the 716. Even the Buffalo airport has gotten into it with its pet relief area. You may have seen this as you pass through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There's an area there that's set up for pets to be able to relieve themselves before they get on a long flight. With so many people using service animals these days, it's not uncommon to see them on flights. They're just like people in the sense that when they have to go, they have to go and the last thing you want is for that to happen in the middle of a flight.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, November 2nd 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: another delay for the Station 12 project; Synacor Inc. relocates its Buffalo headquarters; mentorship partnership formed between the International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0