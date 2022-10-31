Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
The Hospitality Group Behind Mother Wolf Tackles Fancy British Pub Grub Next
First it was the Sycamore District. Then everyone started talking about a place called Melrose Hill. The latest newly christened neighborhood on people’s lips is the Vinyl District — a nod to a sliver of Hollywood music history and its recording studios. In the past few years, it’s become a destination for restaurants like Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, the modern Italian stunner Grandmaster Recorders, Wes Avila’s Ka’Teen, and Lincoln Carson’s Mes Amis, as well as several upscale hotels.
Eater
Daytime Cafe Delivers Fancy Doughnuts and Coffee to Bird Rock
Nestling in next to Paradisaea, which recently splashed down on La Jolla Boulevard, Dodo Bird Donuts is the casual, daytime companion to the ambitious Bird Rock restaurant and cocktail bar. Now open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the cafe is brewing up Simple Beans drip coffee along with Dark Horse Coffee Roasters espresso drinks and specialties like cajeta lattes and sea salt mochas that can be made with a wide array of non-dairy alternatives including macadamia nut milk and Oatly. Other drinks range from masala chai and golden milk to Pasture Bird bone broth and kid-friendly hot chocolate; beer, wine, and spritz cocktails are offered later in the afternoon.
Eater
How the Cook Behind This ‘Speakeasy Pop-Up’ Connects Diners to Her Culture Around the Table
Zaira Asis wants to talk about the anthropological concept of cultural retention. Or more specifically, the way food helps people connect to their cultures of origin. The academic and cook would know: she staged at Flour + Water and Rich Table, and is currently pulling shifts at Lord Stanley, working with Mari Vega during her stint in San Francisco. She also was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and moved to Sao Paulo, Brazil as a kid, with both of her grandmothers sharing Italian heritage. That’s why she started her dining series, Casa Aya, which she also calls a “speakeasy pop-up.”
Eater
Franco Manca Follows Baked Forefather Pizza Express Into the Cold World of Supermarket Refrigerators
Chain restaurant Franco Manca has launched a range of “cook at home” pizzas in 500 supermarkets across the U.K., Fulham Shore, the venture capital firm which owns the brand revealed today, 3 November. Chairman of Fulham Shore David Page, the man responsible for expanding Franco Manca’s spiritual forefather...
Eater
Meet the Underground Natural Wine Seller Delivering Hard-to-Find Bottles to East Bay Homes
It wasn’t a straight path that brought Donna Rossiter into the world of natural wines. A circuitous route carried her out of London in 2008, where she worked in marketing for close to a decade, then to India, where she led a yoga-centric lifestyle. Next she landed in Bali, where she ran a yoga studio and clothing line with her husband. Eventually she ended up in the Bay Area, where she fell head over heels into natural wine and she hasn’t come up for air since. “I was looking for something in wine that I just was never finding until I started drinking natural wine,” Rossiter says.
Eater
Asma Khan’s Darjeeling Express Will Return to ‘Spiritual Home’ in Soho
Asma Khan’s celebrated London restaurant Darjeeling Express has found its new location — Kingly Court, in Soho, back where it first opened in 2017. The restaurant, which evolved out of five years of Khan hosting supper clubs both in her home and across the city, including at a residency at the Sun and 13 Cantons, also in Soho, closed its first space there in 2020, having outgrown the 55-cover space.
Eater
The Oldest Bakeries in London
London’s oldest bakeries can be found where they always were: by churches, on street corners, and nestled among parades of shops. These places feel charming in a villagey kind of way, but they’re still bursting with drama. They occupy ancient rooms, kaleidoscopes of yellow, brown and flamingo pink, filled with the sweet and savoury foods they’ve been serving for centuries.
Comments / 0