PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is the third best place to retire in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The region's warm climate and desirable setting isn't the only reason people choose to live in Pensacola. The military has a relatively small, though very significant, presence here. Naval Air Station Pensacola draws military families to the area. Residents also find employment in the health care, higher education and, of course, tourism sectors.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO