WEAR
Santa Rosa County District Four commissioner fights to keep his seat
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla – A Santa Rosa County commissioner incumbent and challenger for his District Four seat have very opposing views on what they want for the region. Commissioner David Piech's seat is challenged this mid-term election by Ray Eddington -- a local candidate with a three-word platform, "Christian, Conservative, Republican."
WEAR
NAS Pensacola leaders say concerns with Escambia County schools impacting recruitment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Parents say violence and the quality of education in Escambia County Public Schools has them concerned. The local military community is also sharing concerns, saying it's impacting recruitment at NAS Pensacola. Both the current and former commanding officers at NAS Pensacola say the education system in...
WEAR
Names along Wall South to be read aloud in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Wall South turns 30 this Veterans Day. The wall bears the names of over 58,000 men and women killed in Vietnam. Starting Saturday, the names will be read out loud every day until Nov. 10. Over 1,200 veterans, active duty personnel, and community members have volunteered...
WEAR
Mid-term early voting turnout in Escambia County down from 2018
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the last stretch into the mid-term election, and candidates are urging voters to head to the polls. Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said early voting is off to a good start. Stafford said when you combine early votes of 21,000 and the vote-by-mail ballots at 24,000, the number is strong.
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools board race hotly contested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl -- Surrounded by controversy, an Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) District 2 board race between an incumbent and the returning candidate is heated. Incumbent Paul Fetsko, who ran against challenger Raymond Guillory in 2018, has the same concerns but different stances. Fetsko questions Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison
WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
WEAR
Escambia County Public Schools candidate vies against incumbent again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla -- This mid-term election is not the first race that Raymond Guillory challenged Paul Fetsko for the district two seat on the Escambia County Public Schools board. In 2018, Guillory and Fetsko faced off for the four-year seat that Fetsko won. Guillory said he is back because...
WEAR
'Justified Outreach' successfully distributes 5,000 pounds of food in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A northern Escambia County ministry successfully gave out 5,000 pounds of food to families in the Walnut Hill community. Justified Outreach partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Escambia County Correctioners in the food giveaway that took place at the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park Friday morning.
WEAR
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' sparks debate at Escambia County School Board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A controversial book has officially been banned inside Escambia County School libraries. This comes as the school board is working to align their policy with new state legislation. "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" won't be found in Escambia County schools anymore, but it can be...
WEAR
Man charged with firing gun near children in Escambia County neighborhood
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 38-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly firing a gun near children in an Escambia County neighborhood. Anthony Ray Combrevis of Pensacola is charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and four counts of child abuse. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in...
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
WEAR
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
WEAR
Owner of Pensacola generator service company arrested for fraud, grand theft
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Boardwalk Generator Service, Inc. in Pensacola was arrested Wednesday on nearly 40 counts of charges including fraud and grand theft. Fraud - Falsely Identifying Self as a Contractor - 18 counts. Grand Theft - 18 counts. Fraud - Obtain Property $50K or more...
WEAR
St. Paul's Episcopal School students show support for fallen veterans
SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- Veterans Day is just over a week away, and some students showed their support for fallen veterans Thursday. The junior class at St. Paul's Episcopal School posted an American flag at every gravesite at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort. They also read aloud...
WEAR
Advocates for seniors praise caregivers who helped police catch Pensacola man abusing mom
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Advocates for seniors are praising the caregivers who Pensacola Police say helped catch a son trying to kill his elderly mother, who suffers from dementia, Wednesday night. Investigators arrested 54-year-old Christopher Asmar, saying he suffocated her with a pillow after hitting her with items. He's charged with...
WEAR
Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
WEAR
New list ranks Pensacola as 3rd best place to retire in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is the third best place to retire in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The region's warm climate and desirable setting isn't the only reason people choose to live in Pensacola. The military has a relatively small, though very significant, presence here. Naval Air Station Pensacola draws military families to the area. Residents also find employment in the health care, higher education and, of course, tourism sectors.
WEAR
Northwest Florida mental health expert explains challenges in providing services to kids
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Last week, one Pensacola parent raised concerns about mental health resources for children. The mother claimed court-ordered treatment at Baptist Hospital was only a bandage for the threat her daughter poses to herself and the family. Statistically, many kids need the help the that Pensacola's Lakeview Center...
WEAR
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
WEAR
Bellview church says it's facing uphill battle after left hanging by LaCoste Construction
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Bellview church says it is one of the victims of contractor Jesse LaCoste. Lacoste is accused of ripping off dozens of Northwest Florida customers by taking their money and never completing, or in some cases, even starting the work. After hearing numerous complaints, the Escambia County...
