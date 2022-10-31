ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Santa Rosa County District Four commissioner fights to keep his seat

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla – A Santa Rosa County commissioner incumbent and challenger for his District Four seat have very opposing views on what they want for the region. Commissioner David Piech's seat is challenged this mid-term election by Ray Eddington -- a local candidate with a three-word platform, "Christian, Conservative, Republican."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Names along Wall South to be read aloud in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Wall South turns 30 this Veterans Day. The wall bears the names of over 58,000 men and women killed in Vietnam. Starting Saturday, the names will be read out loud every day until Nov. 10. Over 1,200 veterans, active duty personnel, and community members have volunteered...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Mid-term early voting turnout in Escambia County down from 2018

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the last stretch into the mid-term election, and candidates are urging voters to head to the polls. Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford said early voting is off to a good start. Stafford said when you combine early votes of 21,000 and the vote-by-mail ballots at 24,000, the number is strong.
WEAR

Escambia County Public Schools board race hotly contested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl -- Surrounded by controversy, an Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) District 2 board race between an incumbent and the returning candidate is heated. Incumbent Paul Fetsko, who ran against challenger Raymond Guillory in 2018, has the same concerns but different stances. Fetsko questions Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith's...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison

WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

New list ranks Pensacola as 3rd best place to retire in U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola is the third best place to retire in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The region's warm climate and desirable setting isn't the only reason people choose to live in Pensacola. The military has a relatively small, though very significant, presence here. Naval Air Station Pensacola draws military families to the area. Residents also find employment in the health care, higher education and, of course, tourism sectors.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
PENSACOLA, FL

