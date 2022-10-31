Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
WKRC
Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
University of Cincinnati News Record
How to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week, and there are various ways to get involved and help animal shelters in Greater Cincinnati. Whether you are looking to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer your time at a shelter or donate supplies, animal shelters are always in need.
WKRC
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WKRC
Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music
(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
WKRC
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
WKRC
Neighborhood centers offer cooking classes and more to promote good health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new neighborhood centers in the Tri-State are offering free health programs in the next few months. One is in Oakley. The other is in Northern Kentucky. As we move into the next few months, it can be challenging to maintain good health. Holiday eating and the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky
Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for art and music in the Queen City—and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
WKRC
'They give us life': 6 families adopt 7 children during National Adoption Month
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - November is National Adoption Month. Seven children in Hamilton County have joined their new families. Judge Ralph Winkler finalized the adoptions Friday morning at the Hamilton County Probate Court. Tiyahna, Alexander, and Ace Humphries walked into the court room wearing shirts that read: “Been there....
WKRC
Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
linknky.com
Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years
Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
