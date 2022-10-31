ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo updates giant nutcracker in honor of its most famous resident

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona is now the face of the Cincinnati Zoo during the holiday season. The zoo installed the new Fiona nutcracker at the entrance Thursday. The new giant nutcracker has been almost a year in the making. The zoo gave a hint on Wednesday saying the new nutcracker will be a tribute to one of the zoo's most popular residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Christmas tree trimming tips from Sacksteder's Interiors

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some lovely ideas for your tree this year, no need to fear. Expert Karen Sacksteder, from Sacksteder's Interiors shares tips on trimming your tree to perfection. Sacksteder's will also be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market Nov. 11-13.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
COVINGTON, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

How to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week, and there are various ways to get involved and help animal shelters in Greater Cincinnati. Whether you are looking to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer your time at a shelter or donate supplies, animal shelters are always in need.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati radio station already playing Christmas music

(WKRC) - Are you ready for some holiday cheer?. One radio station in Cincinnati is already playing Christmas music!. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, is typically the first in the area to cue up the festive tunes. It started playing holiday music before the Halloween decorations could come down.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
LEBANON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky

Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years

Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy