Kevin Patrick to Join “After The Bell”, Corey Graves on More Creative Freedom Following WWE Regime Change

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul Dethroning Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel Could “Work In Every Kind Of Way”
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Set, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to Saudi Arabia, More
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work, The Rock Praises Lynch, Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, First Look Photos
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series. As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Sasha Banks’ Recent Trip to Mexico and If She Was There for WWE, Banks Learning New In-Ring Skills
Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Praises WWE NXT Star For Improving His Wasteland Finisher
Wade Barrett has not competed in the WWE since 2016. However, he has been around the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT standout Arianna Grace has begun employing a variant of the Wasteland on WWE TV, which was his finisher while wrestling. Speaking with Ryan...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Week Events – SmackDown, Hall of Fame, Stand & Deliver, RAW
WWE has officially announced the events for WrestleMania 39 Week in Los Angeles. The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place that same night, from the same venue like this year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Paul Heyman Opens Up On The Regime Change In WWE
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including the regime change in WWE from Vince McMahon in charge to Triple H in power. Here are the highlights:. The regime change in WWE:. “Well, it’s different than the last...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is A Key Acquisition For AEW, Talks Expanding Live Event Schedule In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on hiring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development and how he hopes Double-J will help the promotion expand their live event schedule in 2023. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre For Being Able To Reinvent Himself Outside WWE
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised Drew McIntyre for reinventing himself outside of WWE following his release years ago. Now that McIntyre is in his second run with the company, he is a top star.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Named The Director Of Business Development For AEW, Tony Khan Comments
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore saw the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who immediately aligned with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh and attacked Darby Allin by smashing him over the head with a guitar. AEW President Tony Khan has since announced that Double-J is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Heath Explains Why He Was Unable To Film For WWE’s Nexus Documentary
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser shared an image on social media of himself being interviewed by WWE for a documentary about The Nexus. It was later revealed that the documentary had been nixed. Heath spoke about the documentary on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps. He noted he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Says Drew McIntyre Has Set A Blueprint Of How To Reinvent Yourself As A Main Event Act
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on former two-time WWE champion Drew Mcintyre, and why he thinks the Scottish Warrior should be commended for setting a blueprint on how talents can reinvent themselves into a main event act. Check out the hardcore legend’s full thoughts on McIntyre in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Had Been Off AEW Television Reportedly Due To Something “Not Related To Wrestling”
AEW announced last night that rising company star Ricky Starks would be making his return on this evening’s Rampage, where the former FTW champion will be addressing the AEW fan base. The Absolute One had previously been off of television for roughly five weeks, with his last match being...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another Longtime Indie Promotion Signs with FITE+ Streaming Service
FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service. We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bodhi Hayward Talks Initial Feelings on WWE NXT Release, His Wrestling Future, What Shawn Michaels First Said to Him
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bodhi Hayward says he was shocked to learn of his release on Tuesday of this week. As noted, WWE released a total of 5 NXT Superstars on Tuesday, which you can find details on at this link. You can also click here for Andre Chase’s reaction to Bodhi’s release, and click here for Hayward’s emotional reaction on social media.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Look at the WWE Crown Jewel Set Revealed
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the set for the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. McMahon took to Twitter tonight and posted a first look at the Crown Jewel set from inside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
Comments / 0