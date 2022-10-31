Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
news9.com
Veterans In Bartlesville Get The Chance At A 'Dream Flight'
Veterans in Bartlesville got the ride of their life today in a World War II Era Biplane. It took quite a bit of effort to get 72-year-old veteran Daniel Stefanopoulos out of his wheelchair and into the 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane but once he was in, they were quickly off into the clouds. His son Pat stood by, watching with excitement.
news9.com
Downtown Sapulpa Turns On The Lights For Route 66 Christmas Chute
The town flipped on the lights for The Route 66 Christmas Chute on Thursday. Santa and his reindeer even paid an early visit to Oklahoma for the event. The city spent two years planning the Christmas Chute, which has different themes for different parts of downtown. "Our theme was Route...
news9.com
City Of Bixby Holds Holiday Campaign To Help Grow Traffic For Local Businesses
Each year, several communities in Green Country engage shoppers with special holiday campaigns. Due to the impact of inflation, many businesses have faced challenges, so the City of Bixby is encouraging the public to participate in the "Buy Bixby" campaign that is currently underway. The “Buy Bixby” holiday campaign will...
news9.com
Innovative Teacher: Leila Kytta
News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. Today we are recognizing Leila Kytta a High School English teacher at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow. We are told she really brings literature to life for her students.
news9.com
Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
news9.com
Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years
It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
news9.com
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
news9.com
13 Oklahomans Arrested In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Bust
Federal agents said thousands of victims can feel a sense of justice after a huge catalytic converter theft ring was busted on Wednesday. They said several of the main suspects were doing business in Green Country and making millions. Converter thefts have affected victims out hard-earned money, police officers working the cases, and even repair shops, trying to get people back on the road.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Working To Advance The New 'Innovation District'
The Broken Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation is working to advance one of the city’s biggest ongoing projects ‘The Innovation District’. City leaders heading the new project say they are working to create the layout and design work so they can begin building the new site.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
news9.com
US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
news9.com
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
news9.com
State Superintendent Race Nearing Finish Line
The race for who will replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is entering its final stages as Jena Nelson faces off against Ryan Walters. Walters, a Republican, is the current secretary of education. Despite this, he is facing fierce competition from his competitor. Nelson, who is running as a Democrat, was...
news9.com
Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To BA Expressway Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
Detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Broken Arrow Expressway shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Tayveon Harring was arrested during a traffic stop in west Tulsa in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Gilcrease Museum Rd, police said. Harring was arrested for first degree...
news9.com
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
news9.com
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
news9.com
State Department Of Education Launches New Online Portal To Increase School Safety, Security And Health
A new reporting system is now in place online to increase school safety, security and health in Oklahoma schools. Awareity is a new online portal that provides school communities with a quick and convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues, including security threats. Bullying, child nutrition, legal concerns...
news9.com
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
news9.com
Electric Vehicle Maker Canoo To Build New Battery Module Manufacturing Facility In Pryor
Electric Vehicle Maker Canoo has announced that it will build a new battery module manufacturing facility at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said the company has accelerated hiring in Pryor because of the new facility. The facility will build the company's proprietary batteries, energy management...
Comments / 0