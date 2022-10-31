ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
TULSA, OK
Veterans In Bartlesville Get The Chance At A 'Dream Flight'

Veterans in Bartlesville got the ride of their life today in a World War II Era Biplane. It took quite a bit of effort to get 72-year-old veteran Daniel Stefanopoulos out of his wheelchair and into the 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane but once he was in, they were quickly off into the clouds. His son Pat stood by, watching with excitement.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Downtown Sapulpa Turns On The Lights For Route 66 Christmas Chute

The town flipped on the lights for The Route 66 Christmas Chute on Thursday. Santa and his reindeer even paid an early visit to Oklahoma for the event. The city spent two years planning the Christmas Chute, which has different themes for different parts of downtown. "Our theme was Route...
SAPULPA, OK
City Of Bixby Holds Holiday Campaign To Help Grow Traffic For Local Businesses

Each year, several communities in Green Country engage shoppers with special holiday campaigns. Due to the impact of inflation, many businesses have faced challenges, so the City of Bixby is encouraging the public to participate in the "Buy Bixby" campaign that is currently underway. The “Buy Bixby” holiday campaign will...
BIXBY, OK
Innovative Teacher: Leila Kytta

News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. Today we are recognizing Leila Kytta a High School English teacher at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow. We are told she really brings literature to life for her students.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
TULSA, OK
Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years

It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
SAPULPA, OK
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa

The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
13 Oklahomans Arrested In Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Bust

Federal agents said thousands of victims can feel a sense of justice after a huge catalytic converter theft ring was busted on Wednesday. They said several of the main suspects were doing business in Green Country and making millions. Converter thefts have affected victims out hard-earned money, police officers working the cases, and even repair shops, trying to get people back on the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
COWETA, OK
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In

A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
State Superintendent Race Nearing Finish Line

The race for who will replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is entering its final stages as Jena Nelson faces off against Ryan Walters. Walters, a Republican, is the current secretary of education. Despite this, he is facing fierce competition from his competitor. Nelson, who is running as a Democrat, was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs

Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
OKLAHOMA STATE

