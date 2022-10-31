Read full article on original website
Ray Guy, legendary NFL punter, dead at 72
NFL legend Ray Guy has died after battling a lengthy illness, his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, said in a statement on Thursday.
NFL legend Michael Irvin predicts Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will buy Commanders, make deal to land Aaron Rodgers
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is connecting the dots and believes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will buy the NFL's Washington Commanders and then go after quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Raheem Mostert on return to Miami, Tyreek Hill and reuniting with Mike McDaniel: 'It's just a blessing'
Miami Dolphins running back and former 49er Raheem Mostert is hoping to get his first Super Bowl ring with the help of six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
Bills' Josh Allen urges caution for Zach Wilson critics: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a perennial MVP candidate, while New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling in his sophomore campaign. But Allen said he understands what his fellow signal caller is going through.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors
Does former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want to hurt Democrats in tough races days before the midterms? Her contempt for working class Americans seems to come before winning.
Pike County massacre: Angela Wagner says 8 murders were husband's idea
Angela Wagner, matriarch of the family accused of killing eight victims in the 2016 Pike County massacre, testified Tuesday that the murders were her husband's idea.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
