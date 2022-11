Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning ’85 invited members of the LL.M. Class of 2021, whose LL.M. year was entirely virtual, to experience life on campus and connect with each other in person this week. The fall visit, organized by the Graduate Program, was an opportunity for this group to attend Harvard Law School classes in-person for the first time. The visitors also attended special faculty talks, toured the Harvard Art Museums and the Freedom Trail, and enjoyed festive gatherings with faculty and current students.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO