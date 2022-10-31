Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
53% of monkeypox cases may spread days before symptom onset, study suggests
A new study from researchers in the U.K. suggests monkeypox spread may occur up to four days before symptoms surface, and that presymptomatic transmission might be more "substantial" than previously thought. The findings were published Nov. 2 in the BMJ. Researchers examined data on 2,746 people diagnosed with monkeypox in...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
beckershospitalreview.com
4,300 flu patients hospitalized last week: 7 FluView notes
Flu activity is ramping up across the U.S., with 4,326 lab-confirmed flu patients admitted to hospitals for the week ending Oct. 29, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. The agency's report for the week prior showed more than 2,300 flu patients were hospitalized, though the figure may have been...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC updates clinical guidelines for prescribing opioids
The CDC has released updated and expanded recommendations on providing pain care for adults with short- and long-term pain, which replace 2016 guidelines. The new recommendations, published Nov. 3, address four areas:. Determining whether or not to initiate opioids for pain. Selecting opioids and determining dosages. Deciding duration of initial...
beckershospitalreview.com
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare sector among leaders in hourly earnings
Average hourly earnings for U.S. workers rose 0.4 percent in October, up from 0.3 percent in September and rising 4.7 percent from 2021. The healthcare, professional and technical services, and manufacturing sectors led those gains, according to a Nov. 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. U.S. employers added 261,000...
What Medicine Keeps Getting Wrong About Long COVID—and How to Fix It
For nearly three years, research into COVID-19 has been driven by questions we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic: How does this virus spread, and what does it do to the human body? Scientists were still caught up in these early mysteries when a new one rose to their attention. A growing number of people who had cleared the initial viral infection were left with ongoing, life-altering symptoms. Once the medical establishment recognized long COVID as legitimate (a contentious story itself), it began in earnest to search for cures and treatments that would enable patients to make full recoveries.A...
beckershospitalreview.com
Does prestige belong in medicine?
An air of prestige has accompanied a career in medicine for centuries. Today, those in medicine are still largely respected, but different factors — including the democratization of information, an increasingly polarized society and new care models — are changing the public's view of physicians and the patient-provider relationship.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 10 most expensive states for healthcare
Healthcare costs are increasing across the country, and Forbes crunched the numbers to calculate the most expensive states to receive care. Forbes compared data using 11 metrics to determine how expensive healthcare per person is in each state and Washington, D.C. The analysis took into account data including healthcare expenditures per capita, average health insurance premiums across multiple plan types, and percent increase in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure over a five-year period. Each state was assigned a score; read more about the methodology here.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS renews monkeypox public health emergency
HHS extended the nation's monkeypox public health emergency Nov. 2. The agency initially declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. The recent extension by HHS comes as the World Health Organization determined Oct. 20 that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Closed Iowa hospital eligible for rural emergency hospital designation
A recently shuttered Iowa hospital is eligible for the new rural emergency hospital designation, according to CMS' final rules for the designation. In October, Iowa lawmakers Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sought clarification from CMS over whether Blessing Health Keokuk would be eligible for the designation despite closing on Sept. 30. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for the closing, including financial challenges and low demand for inpatient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 in 4 teens lost weight in obesity drug trial
After taking an obesity drug each week for more than a year, 73 percent of teenage study participants recorded a weight loss of at least 5 percent. The results were published Nov. 2 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Research sponsored by Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker that sells...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 disrupts gut bacteria, increasing risk of infections
Researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City found COVID-19 alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics, damages the gut microbiome. The report, published Nov. 1 in Nature Communications, followed 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 in New York City and New Haven, Conn. Researchers found most patients had low gut microbiome diversity with a full quarter dominated by a single type of bacteria. In 20 percent of patients, antibiotic-resistant bacteria were found migrating into the bloodstream, making the patients more susceptible to secondary infection.
Comments / 0