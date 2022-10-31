ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

WJHL

3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Complex assault case under investigation in Wise County

The case is complex, according to a report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous interviews completed and warrants being secured following an October 30th incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound. Both misdemeanor and felony assault charges have been filed against three adults and one juvenile...
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

4 people have been charged in Wise County assault, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four individuals in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, police say. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD: One arrested in connection with weekend shooting downtown

Johnson City — Johnson City Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting downtown last weekend that left two people injured. In a press release, the JCPD says they have charged Zachary Stratton with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough man faces vehicle theft charges

Criminal Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Spencer Yates, 45 of Jonesborough, on Tuesday while following up on a burglary in Jonesborough. When investigators arrived at the residence, a white GMC pickup truck was in the driveway ahead of them, according to a press release. investigators made contact with Yates, who was operating the vehicle.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wymt.com

Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Sheriff’s office identifies victim found at Observation Knob Park

A homicide victim whose remains were discovered early Thursday at Bristol, Tennessee’s Observation Knob Park has been identified. A report from Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says the victim was Brian L. Morrison, 45, of Kingsport. Two people have been charged in the case including Wanda Marie Ward who...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.

