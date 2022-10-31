Read full article on original website
News On 6
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently
Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th. The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure. We have made...
Trick-or-Treating Maple Ridge Historic Neighborhood
Hundreds of trick-or-treaters took the streets of a Historic Maple Ridge Neighborhood in Tulsa, going all out this Halloween.
News On 6
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
News On 6
Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
News On 6
Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma
4:06 p.m. -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Hughes and Pontotoc counties until 8:30 p.m. 3:43 p.m. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Love and Murray counties until 4:30 p.m. 1:01 p.m. -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes,...
News On 6
Windy Before Late Week Storms
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. A warm day with some gusty winds is...
News On 6
Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years
It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
News On 6
US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Helicopter Helps Officers Recover Stolen Car With Fentanyl Inside
Tulsa Police say their helicopter helped them identify a stolen vehicle with fentanyl inside on Thursday evening. According to police, the TPD helicopter spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn near East 33rd Street and South Memorial Drive at around 7 p.m. Police say they then...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Using Tow Truck To Steal Vehicles Arrested By Tulsa Police
A Tulsa man is in custody accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles, according to police. Tulsa Police say the man, who officers identified as Demarco Brown, is accused of towing two trucks from a parking lot near Charles Page Boulevard and 61st West Avenue on Monday night. One of the victims told police that he left a cell phone in the car and tracked it to a home near East Virgin Street and North Peoria Avenue.
News On 6
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Becomes Standalone Agency
Changes are on the horizon for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. News 9 spoke to the new Executive Director appointed by Governor Stitt to see what this means for Oklahoman’s. As of November 1, the OMMA is a standalone agency. This comes after years of trying to move out...
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
News On 6
OSDH: 2,894 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 38 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Thirty-eight virus-related deaths and 2,894 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Oct. 27, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,211,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The state said...
News On 6
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
News On 6
State Department Of Education Launches New Online Portal To Increase School Safety, Security And Health
A new reporting system is now in place online to increase school safety, security and health in Oklahoma schools. Awareity is a new online portal that provides school communities with a quick and convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues, including security threats. Bullying, child nutrition, legal concerns...
