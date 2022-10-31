ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently

Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th. The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure. We have made...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Windy Before Late Week Storms

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. A warm day with some gusty winds is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years

It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Using Tow Truck To Steal Vehicles Arrested By Tulsa Police

A Tulsa man is in custody accused of using a tow truck to steal vehicles, according to police. Tulsa Police say the man, who officers identified as Demarco Brown, is accused of towing two trucks from a parking lot near Charles Page Boulevard and 61st West Avenue on Monday night. One of the victims told police that he left a cell phone in the car and tracked it to a home near East Virgin Street and North Peoria Avenue.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Becomes Standalone Agency

Changes are on the horizon for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. News 9 spoke to the new Executive Director appointed by Governor Stitt to see what this means for Oklahoman’s. As of November 1, the OMMA is a standalone agency. This comes after years of trying to move out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
News On 6

Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
OKLAHOMA STATE

