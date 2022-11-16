ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS46Q_0it9NeR700

To help cope with ongoing inflation , you could be receiving a check to provide some relief to your household budget .

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
Learn: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Many U.S. states have been sending out payments to residents — either to combat economic pressure or as tax surplus refunds. Eligible individuals in Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia will be receiving payments by the end of November.

Illinois

Illinois’ estimated $1.83 billion relief package includes income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes going out through November, CNET reported.

Individuals who earned less than $200,000 in 2021 will receive a $50 income tax rebate while couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive a $100 rebate. Taxpayers who claimed a dependent on their 2021 tax return will also receive a $100 rebate per dependent, up to three dependents.

Massachusetts

Automatic tax rebates will be sent to Massachusetts residents via check or direct deposit in November. The check amount will be worth 13% of each resident’s 2021 income tax liability, according to a government website and as reported by CNBC Make It.

Eligible residents must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before the due date, which was Oct. 17 for most individuals.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

South Carolina

Taxpayers in South Carolina could receive a tax refund check of up to $800 in November or December.

According to The Center Square and as reported by CNET, residents who paid taxes will receive a rebate with the amount increasing based on tax liability, up to $800 per filing. The rebates are issued on an individual basis, and those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a check.

Visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to check your eligibility and rebate amount.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that residents with a tax liability in 2021 are eligible to receive a one-time rebate — $250 for single filers and $500 for joint filers.

To be eligible, residents must file between July 1 and Nov. 1, 2022, and have had a 2021 tax liability. Those who file will receive their rebate within 4 months of their file date. According to the Governor’s office, rebates are being processed on a “first in/first out” basis.

If you received a tax refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit as well. Otherwise, the Virginia General Assembly will mail you a paper check.

To check eligibility and for any questions on how to get your payment, or why you haven’t received your payment yet, check the Virginia Tax site .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for November

Comments / 31

FreeJulianAssange
9d ago

nobody is getting any money. This article is full of 💩 and is only here to make people think the government is helping us. They're not at all. Our money goes to Ukraine in the form of weapons.

Reply
7
Jenifer Zuber
9d ago

each state makes up own rules. The Red Republican states - like South Carolina- are not giving any money to those that are low income. because if they didn't earn enough, they didn't pay taxes. So the poor are left out.

Reply(1)
4
Michael johnson
2d ago

the Government should just send them out!!! people need help and most seniors and disabled people don't know how to go online and apply for benefits just send the money to people!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When Is Your Money Coming?

The Social Security Administration has disbursed three payments so far this month -- two to Social Security beneficiaries and one to Supplemental Security Income recipients. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll receive your benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CNET

Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate Check in November?

On Nov. 1, Massachusetts started issuing refund checks and direct deposits from a $3 billion tax surplus, thanks to a law that links the state's tax revenue to wages and salaries. The refunds are for approximately 14% of an individual's 2021 state income tax liability. In South Carolina, taxpayers are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year

Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
213K+
Followers
15K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy