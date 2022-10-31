Read full article on original website
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Citrus County Chronicle
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Feeling crabby?
The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
WCJB
Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
ocala-news.com
Morning Sky In Summerglen Community
The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
ocala-news.com
Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17
Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
WCJB
Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
WCJB
Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
click orlando
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷
OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
WCJB
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala International Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Dutch Harness Horses. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what you missed at the Ocala International Horse Show.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
villages-news.com
Villager lands key role in ‘Sound of Music’ 40 years after losing out in audition
It was nearly 40 years ago in Albany, N.Y. when Bonnie Williams auditioned for “The Sound of Music.”. She didn’t get the part. Now, 40 years later in The Villages, Williams not only got the part of the nun, Mother Abbess – she mastered it. “I wish...
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Weybourne Landing At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful sunset over the Weybourne Landing neighborhood at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Jessica Massacci for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
ocala-news.com
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala
The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
