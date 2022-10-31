ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

click orlando

Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans

OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford

Nature Coast Mustangs' recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact missed...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Feeling crabby?

The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Food lovers get ready for the 41st annual Marion County Chili Cookoff

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food lovers across North Central Florida are getting their taste buds ready for this year’s chili cook-off. The 41st annual fundraiser benefits The Cornerstone School in Ocala. More than 40 different businesses and organizations are competing in several categories, including the peoples’ choice chili and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Morning Sky In Summerglen Community

The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17

Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Block pARTy returns after 16 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Cultural Alliance’s Block pARTy returns after 16 years. The pARTy is a fundraiser featuring 12 x 12 canvases, or blocks, created by local and regional artists. The month-long exhibit launches with the VIP reception, which is hosted at the Brick City Center...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner. The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday. Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate. They are looking for both bakers and bidders. This...
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷

OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
SPRING HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

