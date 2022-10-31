Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO