CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
gardeningknowhow.com
How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
What your houseplants’ yellowing leaves are dying to tell you
It can be frightening to see your plants leaves looking like this. Vi Tran / UnsplashLearn to diagnose a struggling houseplant, no medical degree required.
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
BHG
How to Grow Olive Trees Indoors
Olive trees are beautiful plants known for their slender, slivery green leaves and of course their tasty edible fruit. Hailing from the warm Mediterranean region, this plant can't take a lot of cold, but you can grow it indoors as a houseplant no matter where you live. To keep your indoor olive tree thriving, you'll need to give it plenty of light, but not too much water, and watch out for certain pests. Here's what you need to know to grow olive tree indoors successfully. Your tree might even produce fruit over time!
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities
There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
homesenator.com
Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly
Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
Surfing Lake Michigan: One of the Most Adventurous Fall Activities
When you think of surfing, you probably aren’t picturing a lake — or Michigan for that matter. Yet every fall and winter, surfers put on their suits and head to Lake Michigan to hit the waves. Perhaps you’ve exhausted all of the regular fall activities like pumpkin carving,...
Why Environmentalists Love No-Dig Gardening
It’s no secret that gardening is good for the environment. But that doesn’t mean that all gardening techniques are created equal. Some practices are less harmful and more sustainable than others. No-dig gardening is one of those eco-friendly practices that environmentalists love. Adopting thoughtful agricultural techniques on both a wide and small scale is a crucial part of decreasing our negative impact on the Earth.
Most Raked Leaves End up in Landfills — But Are They Compostable?
As a kid, fallen leaves inspire feelings of excitement for a long day of jumping in leaf piles — but as an adult, they tend to trigger some anxiety, for a long upcoming day of lawn work. But once the leaves are raked and put into bags, it's important to know what you should do with raked leaves. Leaving them out for garbage pickup is an option, but do leaves really need to be rotting in landfills?
Human Composting Can Actually Be More Affordable Than a Traditional Burial — Here's the Price Breakdown
As human composting becomes legal in more states across the U.S., more and more facilities are opening to offer the service as an alternative to traditional burial and cremation. With the process on the rise, you might be wondering, how much is human composting? Is this end-of-life process more expensive than a typical funeral?
Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose
Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
petpress.net
Top 10 Prettiest Cat Breeds in the World That Are Beautiful
Do you love cats? Who doesn’t, right? There are so many different breeds of cats, and each one has its own unique personality and appearance. If you’re looking for a new furry friend or just want to learn more about the different cat breeds out there, then you’ve come to the right place!
Climate Change Takes a Nasty Toll on Bird Migration, Studies Show
Global warming affects all aspects of life on earth — the air we breathe, agricultural systems, rainforests, and even bird migration. Yes, climate change affects bird migration in more ways than one. With warmer temperatures earlier in the year and less water, the timing of their travels, as well as their paths, are greatly affected.
GreenMatters
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
