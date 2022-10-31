Read full article on original website
Predicting the rest of the KC Chiefs 2022 schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the first seven games of their 2022 regular season schedule and are 5-2. They earned victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers while suffering defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 10
Two titanic SEC matchups headline Week 10 but our college football upset picks for Saturday show that there are more teams that aren’t safe. Now that the first College Football Playoff rankings have been released, upsets are simply going to mean more whenever they happen. If a team within the Top 10 that has a reasonable chance of making it into the Top 4 at the end of the season falls, then that’s likely the end of their Playoff dreams. Meanwhile, a big upset win from the outside could create some conversations for the CFP.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott teases Cowboys throwback Thanksgiving helmets
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott showed off the throwback helmets the team will wear for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants. The Dallas Cowboys are having a truly remarkable season, as they managed to win four of their five games with star quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined with an injury. A major factor is their stifling and dominant defense. Entering Week 9, Dallas holds a 6-2 record and second-place in the NFC East in a tie with the New York Giants.
