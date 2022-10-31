Read full article on original website
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Commentary: Birth control implant use rises following abortion bans, but informed choice is essential
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. I was part of the wave of people who opted for a long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) in the days leading up to the election of Donald Trump. The reasons many of us clamored for these intrauterine devices (IUD) and birth control implants were simple: research shows some of these methods may be more effective than permanent sterilization, and the incoming administration had signaled its intent to undermine access to birth control.
