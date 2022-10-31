Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
News 4 Buffalo
Sabres squander lead, win streak at Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who had won three straight. Jack Quinn had two assists and Craig Anderson […]
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
CBS Sports
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Before he is permitted to return to the team, Irving must complete "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," according to the press release.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Held out of practice Thursday
Miller did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. Miller missed practice for the second day in a row due to an ankle issue following Buffalo's win over the Packers in Week 8. While the nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, it's possible the Bills are simply taking every precaution with the 33-year-old linebacker's health at the midway point of the season. Miller collected 14 tackles and a team-high six sacks over the team's first seven contests, and he'll have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's game against the jets.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Drew Ellis: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Ellis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ellis appeared in one game for Seattle after he was claimed off waivers in mid-June, and he spent the rest of the season at the Triple-A level. The 26-year-old had a .231/.346/.488 slash line with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games with Tacoma, though it wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday
Andrews (shoulder/ankle) didn't practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews sat out a second consecutive practice, but he'll have one more chance to get back on the practice field Saturday before Monday's game against the Saints. Even with an extra day to get healthy, the star tight end is far from a lock to play, and fantasy managers with a roster spot to spare should consider bringing in Isaiah Likely as a contingency plan. After Andrews exited early in the team's Week 8 win over Tampa Bay, Likely caught six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jake Fishman: Moves off 40-man roster
The Marlins outrighted Fishman to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fishman has now been pushed off the Marlins' 40-man roster three times since initially being called up from the minors in late July to make his MLB debut. The 27-year-old lefty made seven relief appearances during his first season in the majors, logging a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB across 11 innings.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps
Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Misses two kicks
McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt as well as one of his two extra-point tries in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Browns. McPherson went wide right with a 47-yard field goal just before halftime, then failed on his next kick as well. Although he finished by converting a PAT, it was a forgettable outing for the second-year player, with his point total marking a season low.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Swipes bag in loss
Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Harper had a quiet night offensively, as did the rest of the Philadelphia offense, but he was able to steal second off pitcher Cristian Javier and catcher Christian Vazquez in the second inning. The steal marked his 12th of the season in 16 attempts and his first of the postseason. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the hit column Thursday night during the crucial Game 5 in the 2-2 series. Harper is slated to face righty Justin Verlander in Game 5 -- he is 3-for-8 lifetime against Verlander.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Scooped up by Arizona
Hill was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reports. Hill's time on the waiver wire didn't last long, as he was waived by Dallas earlier in the day. The defensive tackle could have an opportunity to contribute right away for this Arizona defense, as he should serve as the No. 2 nose tackle behind Leki Fotu.
CBS Sports
Who is Matt Ryan, the DoorDash driver turned Lakers sharpshooter?
The Los Angeles Lakers were staring a 1-6 start in the face Wednesday as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Whom did they turn to when they needed a miracle? Surely it was four-time MVP LeBron James, right? Nope. Okay... how about eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis? Guess again. In the hour (or rather, second) of greatest need, the Lakers gave the ball to a former delivery driver named Matt Ryan, who swished a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Could be back Week 10
Golladay (knee) could return after a Week 9 bye for the Giants' Week 10 matchup with Houston, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants dealt Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs last week and didn't acquire any wide receivers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, perhaps opening the door a nudge for Golladay to get involved in the offense. However, he fell out of favor earlier this season even when the Giants were hit hard by injuries, dropping from the starting lineup to the bench before suffering an MCL sprain in October. The Giants used Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Wan'Dale Robinson as their top three options at receiver in the final few games before the bye.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers punt on QB at No. 1 overall, Giants find replacement for Kadarius Toney
A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.
