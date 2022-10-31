Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian station
WEAR
Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
WEAR
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with trying to suffocate 86-year-old mother with dementia
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Pensacola man is charged with striking his 86-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and trying to suffocate her, according to an arrest report. Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with:. Attempted Homicide (two counts) Aggravated Battery on Person 65 Years...
WEAR
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
WEAR
Troopers continue search for vehicle involved in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers are still searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Highway 29 in Escambia County this week. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning at 2:45 a.m. when the woman was trying to cross the street. Investigators say they're...
WEAR
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for September homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made an arrest Tuesday for a shooting that killed a man at an apartment complex back in September. 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes, of Pensacola, is charged with homicide and possession with a deadly weapon by a convicted felon. According to deputies,...
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run identified as 53-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Highway 29 in Escambia County early Tuesday morning. The woman's daughters, Danielle Sommerfield and Kristy Figueroa, spoke with WEAR News Thursday afternoon about their now deceased mother, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe. The family...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore, charged with attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was extradited to Escambia County for attempted murder Tuesday after being arrested last month in Atmore, Alabama. 38-year-old Jason Wayne Coleman is charged with homicide, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to Escambia County Corrections, Atmore Police arrested Coleman...
WEAR
Owner of Pensacola generator service company arrested for fraud, grand theft
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Boardwalk Generator Service, Inc. in Pensacola was arrested Wednesday on nearly 40 counts of charges including fraud and grand theft. Fraud - Falsely Identifying Self as a Contractor - 18 counts. Grand Theft - 18 counts. Fraud - Obtain Property $50K or more...
WEAR
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
WEAR
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison
WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man beats up 73-year-old woman who wouldn't go buy him alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly beating up a 73-year-old woman in Escambia County early Wednesday morning. Michael Brandon Burnett is charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65-years-old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice. According to deputies, Burnett...
WEAR
94-year-old military veteran reflects on serving in three wars
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 94-year-old veteran reflects on the 40 years he served in the military. John Adams of Gulf Breeze shares his wisdom about the three wars he served in. He also explains why he believes young servicemen and women in the military now don't have a clear understanding of war.
WEAR
Names along Wall South to be read aloud in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Wall South turns 30 this Veterans Day. The wall bears the names of over 58,000 men and women killed in Vietnam. Starting Saturday, the names will be read out loud every day until Nov. 10. Over 1,200 veterans, active duty personnel, and community members have volunteered...
WEAR
'Justified Outreach' successfully distributes 5,000 pounds of food in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A northern Escambia County ministry successfully gave out 5,000 pounds of food to families in the Walnut Hill community. Justified Outreach partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Escambia County Correctioners in the food giveaway that took place at the Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park Friday morning.
WEAR
St. Paul's Episcopal School students show support for fallen veterans
SPANISH FORT, Ala. -- Veterans Day is just over a week away, and some students showed their support for fallen veterans Thursday. The junior class at St. Paul's Episcopal School posted an American flag at every gravesite at the Alabama State Veterans Cemetery in Spanish Fort. They also read aloud...
WEAR
12-day Foo Foo Festival gets underway in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Foo Foo Festival" is underway in Downtown Pensacola. It runs for 12 days before ending on Nov. 14. This is the 8th actual festival -- with a hiatus one year because of COVID. People come together to enjoy the arts. But many people still ask --...
WEAR
'The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler' coming to Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "America's Premier Deaf Magician" is coming to Pensacola Saturday. Sam Sandler, a magician from Philadelphia, will perform at the Rex Theater on 18 N Palafox St at 7 p.m. Sandler has been completely deaf for over 10 years, after losing his hearing back in 2009. "That first...
