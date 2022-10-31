ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man wanted for questioning only in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for questioning only in reference to a shooting that took place last month. Escambia County deputies are looking to speak with Kevin Owens, Jr., 20, about a shooting that took place on Oct. 9 in the area of Navy Boulevard and Patton Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Report: Convicted felon fired gunshot during argument in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 39-year-old Pensacola man is charged with shooting at another man during an argument, according to an arrest report. The incident happened on Oct. 18. According to the report, Moorer and another man were arguing when Moorer pointed a black handgun at him. He then reportedly fired a shot into the ground.
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola man charged with trying to suffocate 86-year-old mother with dementia

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Pensacola man is charged with striking his 86-year-old mother who suffers from dementia and trying to suffocate her, according to an arrest report. Christopher Jerome Asmar, 54, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with:. Attempted Homicide (two counts) Aggravated Battery on Person 65 Years...
PENSACOLA, FL
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
And again: Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck was ripped open after crashing into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The box truck became lodged under the bridge. The aftermath showed the truck's roof completely destroyed and the truck...
PENSACOLA, FL
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola man charged in Capitol riot sentenced to 8 months in prison

WASHINGTON DC (WEAR) -- A Pensacola man charged in relation to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to 8 months in prison Thursday. Jesus Rivera, the first of four Northwest Florida men to be charged in the U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building back in June.
PENSACOLA, FL
Deputies: Pensacola man beats up 73-year-old woman who wouldn't go buy him alcohol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly beating up a 73-year-old woman in Escambia County early Wednesday morning. Michael Brandon Burnett is charged with kidnapping-false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65-years-old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice. According to deputies, Burnett...
PENSACOLA, FL
94-year-old military veteran reflects on serving in three wars

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 94-year-old veteran reflects on the 40 years he served in the military. John Adams of Gulf Breeze shares his wisdom about the three wars he served in. He also explains why he believes young servicemen and women in the military now don’t have a clear understanding of war.
GULF BREEZE, FL
Names along Wall South to be read aloud in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Wall South turns 30 this Veterans Day. The wall bears the names of over 58,000 men and women killed in Vietnam. Starting Saturday, the names will be read out loud every day until Nov. 10. Over 1,200 veterans, active duty personnel, and community members have volunteered...
PENSACOLA, FL
12-day Foo Foo Festival gets underway in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Foo Foo Festival" is underway in Downtown Pensacola. It runs for 12 days before ending on Nov. 14. This is the 8th actual festival -- with a hiatus one year because of COVID. People come together to enjoy the arts. But many people still ask --...
PENSACOLA, FL
'The Hilarious Magic of Sam Sandler' coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- "America's Premier Deaf Magician" is coming to Pensacola Saturday. Sam Sandler, a magician from Philadelphia, will perform at the Rex Theater on 18 N Palafox St at 7 p.m. Sandler has been completely deaf for over 10 years, after losing his hearing back in 2009. “That first...
PENSACOLA, FL

