Houston County, GA

wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office warns against illegal street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Following multiple arrests at a recent Sunday Funday street racing event, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is warning that continued illegal racing activity could land you in jail. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, they state that they've caught wind of rumored street racing...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One person arrested, new details released in double murder on Morris Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have arrested one man and charged him with the murders that took place at a home on Morris Avenue on Thursday. 30-year-old Deon Banks was arrested when Bibb County Patrol Deputies got a tip that he was in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Riverside and Ingleside, where they were able to take him in without incident.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

One arrest made so far in October shooting death investigation

UPDATE: 3:44 P.M. -- Shavion Ashley's charges have been updated to include murder. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting death that took place last week. 26-year-old Shavion Ashley was identified by investigators as a person of interest in the investigation into the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Public can help speed up sheriff's emergency response time, deputy says

While Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Santel Smith addressed the Downtown Macon Community Association this week, 27 calls for assistance were holding with only 16 deputies on duty Tuesday morning, he said. “What causes our call volume to be so high?” Smith asked the downtown business owners. “A lot of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three charged in Crisp County after two-month-long drug investigation

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. -- Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking in Crisp County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 43-year-old Kelvin Daniels, 50-year-old Frederick Woods and 42-year-old Sonny Daniels following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Americus Police Department.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
COCHRAN, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier

MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

