NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Vice

We Visited a ‘Secret Chinese Police Station’ in London

LONDON – The nondescript real estate agent’s office on a shabby stretch of north London high road is, at first glance, an unlikely hub of international intrigue. But Hunter Realty, in Hendon, northwest London, is under intense scrutiny following reports it shares its premises with one of a network of 54 illegal overseas Chinese police “service stations,” allegedly operating in 33 countries spanning five continents. Most are in Europe, with nine in Spain, four in Italy, and three in the UK.
getnews.info

AFP

War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
travelnoire.com

UAE Issues Visa Ban For Citizens Of 20 African Countries

The United Arab Emirates has recently banned citizens of 20 African countries from entering, according to Africa News. In addition, nationals of the Dominican Republic are also included in the ban. What we know:. A notice was issued that read, “This is to inform you that we will not be...
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Brittney Griner meets with US Embassy officials while imprisoned in Russia

Brittney Griner, the women’s basketball star who has been detained for months in Russia, met Thursday with officials from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the Biden administration confirmed. “We are told she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
getnews.info

Chisara Okehi Announces The Release Of A New Book Titled, “I Need Help.”

“I Need Help: a story of trauma, trails and triumphs”. Nov 4, 2022 – NEW YORK – Chisara Okehi, the CEO of Breakthrough Bliss, has published a new book titled I Need Help, a story of trauma, trials and triumphs. This book centers on helping individuals, especially young girls and women understand and overcome how untreated mental illness, trauma, neglect, gender discrimination, divorce and other mental health challenges could impact their self-esteem, personal development and emotional health. The book has unique lessons for every reader. For interested readers, it can be directly viewed and bought here on Amazon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
getnews.info

Boston 25 News WFXT

Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.

