Foreign visitors wishing to visit India require a visa to enter the country. In 2014, India introduced an electronic visa system that simplified the process of obtaining a visa to visit the country. Currently, citizens from more than hundred countries can easily get their India e-Visa by filling out an online form and providing some biographical details. Visa on Arrival is part of the e-Visa India program. Any traveler arriving in India with a valid India e-Visa will also receive a Visa on arrival in the form of a sticker. Indian Visa on Arrival is a new e-Visa that allows prospective visitors to apply for the visa without having to visit the Embassy of India. This new Indian Visa on Arrival or Indian E-Visa as it is also known can be applied for online, is available for many more countries and is the easiest and most convenient way to visit India.

2 DAYS AGO