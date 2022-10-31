Read full article on original website
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road blockades...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month, while reiterating its request for a sit-down interview. The panel — comprised of seven...
AP source: Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
WASHINGTON (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kash Patel appeared...
G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen....
Fed's Kashkari: Jobs report shows why more rate hikes needed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to keep raising interest rates higher than it had previously forecast in order to control inflation, Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Friday. In an interview with The...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.”. “People say to me, ‘What can I do...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly...
