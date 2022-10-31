ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Elon Musk's Twitter lays off employees across the company

Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world's most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Clayton News Daily

5 things to know for Nov. 4: Twitter, Flu, January 6, Student Loans, Brittney Griner

The enormous rocket at the heart of NASA's mission to return humans to the moon is being rolled out of its hangar today. After a series of issues and poor weather thwarted the first two launch attempts, the agency has spent weeks troubleshooting and is now gearing up for another attempt to get the rocket off the ground.
Clayton News Daily

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Clayton News Daily

Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared

The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to...
Clayton News Daily

All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November

While plenty of exciting new titles are coming to Netflix in November, including season five of The Crown, other movies and shows are leaving the streaming service. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in November. On the TV side, some guilty-pleasure reality shows will be cycling off Netflix in November, including...

