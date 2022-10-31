Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
Employees sue Elon Musk's Twitter after staff are informed that layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff, as several Twitter employees file a class action lawsuit alleging the layoffs are in violation of labor law. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by...
Elon Musk's Twitter lays off employees across the company
Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world's most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform Thursday...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
5 things to know for Nov. 4: Twitter, Flu, January 6, Student Loans, Brittney Griner
The enormous rocket at the heart of NASA's mission to return humans to the moon is being rolled out of its hangar today. After a series of issues and poor weather thwarted the first two launch attempts, the agency has spent weeks troubleshooting and is now gearing up for another attempt to get the rocket off the ground.
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Epic 'Instagram vs. Reality' Comparison While Traveling
Sofia Vergara shared an inside look at her life while traveling on a private plane, but it wasn't all it's cracked up to be. The actress posted two pictures of a recent trip with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, captioning the post, "Instagram versus reality🤣🤣🤣." In the...
‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Report: Nets, ADL Ask Amazon to Remove Antisemetic Film Kyrie Irving Shared
The Nets and the Anti-Defamation League have reportedly sent a letter to Amazon and owner Jeff Bezos in regards to an antisemitic film and book at the center of a recent controversy involving Kyrie Irving. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Friday the organizations sent a letter to...
All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November
While plenty of exciting new titles are coming to Netflix in November, including season five of The Crown, other movies and shows are leaving the streaming service. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in November. On the TV side, some guilty-pleasure reality shows will be cycling off Netflix in November, including...
