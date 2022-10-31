Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
iheart.com
Wine Investment Firm Accused Of Scam In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Insurance Division says a wine investment company is accused in a securities fraud scheme. Investigators say Windsor Jones L-L-C is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Iowan. The Insurance Division is ordering the company cease doing business in the state.
iheart.com
Iowa awarded $60 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is getting $60 million in federal funds to help residents pay their utility bills. The funds are coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income families pay home heating and cooling bills, prevents energy shutoffs, pays for home repairs, and more.
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite. Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
iheart.com
Texas Braces For Severe Weather
Governor Greg Abbott today activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state over the next few days. Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, and potential flash flooding are forecasted throughout much of Texas, with the most significant expected to be north of San Antonio into Central and East Texas. Texans are encouraged to stay aware of local forecasts and heed warnings of local officials as the storm system moves across the state.
iheart.com
Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses
When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Foodie Destination
Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states. For those looking to bookmark...
iheart.com
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally
Mastriano Slams AG Shapiro During Bethel Park Rally. (Allegheny Co., PA) -- Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is blaming opponent Josh Shapiro for rising crime rates and shutdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak. During a rally in Western Pennsylvania last evening, Mastriano added the attorney general blindly followed Governor Tom Wolf's administration, saying Shapiro "has blood on his hands." Over 300 people attended the rally that included former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. Election Day is next Tuesday.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
Comments / 0