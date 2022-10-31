Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival
The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.
Citrus County Chronicle
Feeling crabby?
The Kings Bay Rotary Club, Crystal River, Charitable Foundation will stage its 15th annual “Stone Crab Jam Music Festival” Saturday, Nov. 5, in downtown Crystal River. The one-day event will be from noon until 10 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 cash only. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. (ATMs are located near and inside the Jam.)
Villages Daily Sun
November car shows roll into The Villages
Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness loosens downtown, outdoor alcohol rules
The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates are coming to Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — An invasion will soon be coming to Cedar Key. That is – a pirate invasion. The seventh annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion is set to take place this weekend, as the event makes its anticipated return Friday-Sunday following a three-year pause. Put together by the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday. We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes...
villages-news.com
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River planning commission OKs mobile food court standards, development
A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality. Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary
Citrus County Chronicle
Time for new blood on School Board
As a past Citrus County School Board member, I can attest, mediocrity hinders our School Board from taking ownership for our children’s academic mastery, emotional intelligence and social/emotional needs. By not fully envisioning and creating an environment where students, families, teachers, staff and our communities can thrive, mediocrity limits...
Citrus County Chronicle
Occupants of a Beverly Hills home fire escape escape blaze
A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed. According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Rivers, Lecanto look for historic victories
Seven Rivers Christian looks to advance to a state title game, while Lecanto is out to earn a school-record eighth victory and lock down a district title this Friday, as the Lecanto schools are the lone county football teams still playing in week 11. Legacy Charter (5-3) at Seven Rivers...
villages-news.com
Construction expected to begin in 2023 on hospital at Trailwinds Village
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 on an acute care hospital at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. HCA Healthcare, Inc. already operates the Trailwinds ER and previously announced plans for the new 60-bed hospital. The latest projection is that construction will start in December 2023. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
T J E Seafood
Citrus County Chronicle
‘If isn't broke don't try to fix it’
For many years now, the mayor and Inverness city council has worked effectively with the city manager that they hire to oversee the daily operations carried out by the city and its staff. The city has functioned extremely well under this system and has won national awards for numerous reasons.
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
