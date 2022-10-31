The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO