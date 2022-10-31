Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how Twitter employees are finding out they've been laid off as nearly 50% of workforce cut
"Today is your last working day at the company," said an email Friday morning to Twitter employees being laid off. This comes a week after Elon Musk's takeover as several employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.
14 Hilarious Internet Moments That Just Prove Takeoff Was One Of The Funniest Rappers In The Game
In remembrance of Takeoff (of the rap group Migos), I want to look back at some of his funniest moments that live in my head and heart rent-free.
Comments / 0