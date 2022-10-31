ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy