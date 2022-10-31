Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport sees two shootings within one hour
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two shootings happened on opposite ends of Shreveport within one hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon. The first occurred at the Mamie Hicks Community Center in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. Officials say a suspect fired 17 rounds into the community center from a grey vehicle.
txktoday.com
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
Longview man sentenced to 18 years in prison for possession of meth, firearm
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty by a jury of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Derrick Fields, 36, was arrested on both charges on Feb. 5 after a traffic stop, according to officials, […]
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
KLTV
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gumbo at Crawfish Cove will return on schedule. That’s what the owner says after an 18-wheeler cab slammed into her business on Friday. Crawfish season is supposed to start on Friday for them, and friends and family have pitched in to help. The...
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids, cough syrup to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
