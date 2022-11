With the Utah Jazz heading in a different direction, finding a new home for their franchise cornerstone Donovan Mitchell before training camp became a priority. The Elmsford, New York, native was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he actually had the complete opposite of a summer that a star rumored to be dealt may encounter. On the brink of 26, his main focus was on himself.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO