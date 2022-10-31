Former medical building could be demolished

Out in front of an old white weathered building that sprawls across a large lot near the sea in Crescent City, a battered sign promises a better future for the cracking parking lot and vacant clinic claiming the coming development of “luxury condominiums.”

But it appears the sign, now also deteriorating after a decade of empty promises, appears to be incorrect.

The once well-known medical building, referred to as the “A Street Clinic” by its patients, is more likely set for the wrecking ball instead of a new life, after being abandoned since clinicians moved into the Del Norte Community Health Center more than a decade ago, according to those who worked there.

The “Seaside Medical Building” appears to be at a point of no return, so Crescent City officials appeared before Superior Court Judge Darren McElfresh asking that a receivership be granted to figure something out for the building which has become a magnet for pests and vandals.

Judge McElfresh appointed a prominent law firm based in Encinitas to be the court receiver. The law firm of Richardson Griswold has been given the responsibility of abating the conditions at the Seaside Medical Building at 200 A Street which requires filing a permit and a rehabilitation plan.

That plan can include demolition and in many cases, according to the Griswold website, that’s the avenue taken. The owners, listed as Lawnchair Investments, was declared in violation of California Health Code by failing to demolish or repair the building, according to court records, so the receivers will be responsible for the future of the building.

But this wasn’t always the trajectory of the white building now leaning on its foundation.

“A Street” was once medical row and the Seaside Medical Building would have been across the street from what was once considered a famed state of the art hospital which garnered national attention for Crescent City.

The story goes that George Owen Knapp, the founder of Union Carbide, came to the area on a fishing trip and as a diabetic became concerned about a lack of medical care. He returned home to Chicago and made plans to build a hospital so spectacular that the people from the entire area could get care. He offered medical services on a sliding scale, and according to lore, many paid nothing.

The Knapp Hospital, later named Seaside Hospital, was completed in the early 1930s. Once a a gleaming white edifice with the calming ocean currents just outside its windows, the hospital became renowned in the small community for dispensing care to the wealthy and poor alike. No one was ever turned away.

But over the years other medical facilities were built, Knapp died in 1945 and his estate no longer held interest in the hospital, so it eventually closed and was demolished in 1992. The site became home to a Hampton Inn which later sold to Oceanfront Lodge.

“Here it’s so quiet, we’re tucked in perfectly,” says Joanna Hohenberger who works at the Oceanfront Lodge overlooking the ocean on A Street. She’s lived in Crescent City for eight years and says she loves the quiet of the town and its lack of pretense.

She was unaware of the history of the Seaside Medical Building or the old hospital, but like its founder, George Knapp, she’d like to see the area be of use to the city.

“I didn’t even know it had been a medical building. People have vandalized it over the years, it would be nice if something useful could be created.” Hohenberger says the thing Crescent City needs is affordable housing. “I’d like to see something like that, something that would be helpful for the people.”

To say the area has changed in the last 30 years is an understatement. With the hospital gone and Crescent City’s medical services located across town, the old Seaside Medical Building fell to ruin and the plan made to turn it into high end condos has also apparently failed to materialize.

When old buildings perish and new things are put in their place, it’s a kind of obituary for the building and the stories that occurred there, change is certain but in this case the type of change is not yet fully known for the A Street building left in limbo.

What may one day be there is uncertain. The receivership is newly declared. We left a message with the Richardson Griswold Law Firm to find out next steps, but calls have not yet been returned.