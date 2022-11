Columbus CEO wants to learn how local executives feel about the economy, the challenges they face and why Central Ohio is a good place to do business, and we need your help. For the 12th year, the magazine is conducting the CEO of the Year survey, which seeks to gain a better picture of the local economic climate. It also is used to name our annual CEO of the Year winners in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO