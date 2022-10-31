Read full article on original website
'Spector' considers Phil Spector's legacy while giving Lana Clarkson near-equal time
Phil Spector provides another cautionary tale about legacy -- and what will lead one's obituary -- thanks to the four-part "Spector," which seeks contextualize the producer's musical genius in order to emphasize his erratic behavior and eventual murder conviction. Perhaps most notably, this Showtime docuseries gives near-equal time to victim Lana Clarkson, including how the media posthumously denigrated her.
Nick Cannon gets trolled by Ryan Reynolds over baby No. 11
Nick Cannon is adding to his family, and Ryan Reynolds is having some fun with it. Model Alyssa Scott on Thursday shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account. Scott and Cannon are featured in a bathtub in the images, where he both touches and kisses her pregnant belly. Reynolds...
Ina Garten's husband sends spicy texts that sometimes 'go astray'
It sounds like things are still hot in the kitchen with Ina Garten and her husband of more than 50 years. According to multiple reports, the "Barefoot Contessa" confirmed to Drew Barrymore during an upcoming appearance on the latter's daytime talk show that her husband Jeffrey sends her "love texts."
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years
Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen, 20 years after her last film role. Duvall, 73, is in the upcoming horror movie "The Forest Hills," which follows a man named Rico, played by Chiko Mendez, who goes on a dark journey in the Catskills. Duvall plays his mother. Duvall's...
Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife objecting to daughter's petition to change her name
Dwyane Wade is firing back after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, accused him of trying to exploit their transgender daughter, Zaya, by applying for a legal name and gender change for the teen. The sports star took to his verified Instagram account after Funches-Wade filed an objection in a Los Angeles...
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...
