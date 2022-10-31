Phil Spector provides another cautionary tale about legacy -- and what will lead one's obituary -- thanks to the four-part "Spector," which seeks contextualize the producer's musical genius in order to emphasize his erratic behavior and eventual murder conviction. Perhaps most notably, this Showtime docuseries gives near-equal time to victim Lana Clarkson, including how the media posthumously denigrated her.

