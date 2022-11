In recent months, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has made quite a few headlines because of his on-air behavior, but all of those stories were limited to things he said. Overall they were either embarrassing - like when he said "lift the ceiling" instead of "raise the roof," or when he opened the prize for the final round before the puzzle or accidentally revealed a puzzle's solution - or they were just a little awkward or questionably offensive, like when he made a suggestive comment to a contestant, called a contestant ungrateful, called a player a liar, had a rather icy exchange with a player over a bad pun and allegedly made fun of a player's lisp. Now though, things might have escalated to something more physical.

18 DAYS AGO