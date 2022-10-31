ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

DJ Moore reels in game-tying Hail Mary, but Panthers lose after celebration penalty leads to missed extra point

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZlTc_0it9HQoZ00
D.J. Moore celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

  • Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore caught a miraculous touchdown pass with just seconds left to tie the game against the Falcons.
  • While celebrating his catch, Moore removed his helmet, earning a 15-yard penalty on the extra point try.
  • Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point, and the Panthers went on to lose in overtime.

For a moment, it looked as though the Carolina Panthers had pulled off the impossible.

Trailing 34-28 with just seconds left to play, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw up a heave from the Carolina 35-yard line. The ball traveled 67 yards in the air, and somehow, found the hands of wide receiver D.J. Moore, who had gained just enough of a step on his defenders as he streaked down the field to get free.

It's likely the most impressive touchdown of the season thus far, and with a made extra point, it would seal an unlikely second-straight win for the Panthers.

But the magic didn't last.

After the score, Moore took off his helmet in celebration, leading to a 15-yard penalty that was assessed for the extra point attempt.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro now had to make a 48-yard kick rather than a 33-yard chip shot in order to win the game.

You're reading this article, so you can probably figure out how that one went.

In overtime, Pineiro would have a shot at redemption. After intercepting the Falcons during their first possession, the Panthers had the ball in range for a second potential game-winning field goal, this one from only 33 yards out.

Pineiro missed that one too.

After the game, Pineiro was disappointed, but had a healthy perspective on the misses.

"I just missed the kick," Piñeiro said. "I've got to make the kick. It hurts. You know, I love this team and I know they've got my back and I know it's not going to define me as a kicker. Everybody misses kicks. Unfortunately mine was today."

What for a moment looked like the wildest comeback of the NFL season instead ended with a thud, as the Falcons responded by driving into field goal range themselves.

Younghoe Koo made his kick to send the crowd in Atlanta home happy.

There's plenty of blame to go around in Carolina this morning. Moore could have kept his helmet on; Pineiro could have made his kicks; the NFL could have decided not to be so strict about celebrating a touchdown by taking your helmet off if said touchdown is of such monumental importance.

With a win, the Panthers would have jumped into first place in the NFC South. Instead, they are stuck at the bottom of the standings, 2-6 on the season with a road trip to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on the horizon.

That said, Carolina won't have to wait long to get their shot at revenge against the Falcons, as they host Atlanta on a Thursday night in just 10 days.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint. The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came into the game leading the Pistons in scoring at 21.8 points, scored six on 2-for-9 shooting.
DETROIT, MI
BlueDevilCountry

Mike Elko spares Duke fans with bowling plans

It's official: Duke football head coach Mike Elko's first season is a raving success, no matter what happens from here on out. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 ACC) are bowl eligible for the first time in the past four seasons following their 38-31 win at Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC) on Friday night. In ...
DURHAM, NC
Insider

Insider

653K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy