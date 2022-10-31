DJ Moore reels in game-tying Hail Mary, but Panthers lose after celebration penalty leads to missed extra point

D.J. Moore celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore caught a miraculous touchdown pass with just seconds left to tie the game against the Falcons.

While celebrating his catch, Moore removed his helmet, earning a 15-yard penalty on the extra point try.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point, and the Panthers went on to lose in overtime.

For a moment, it looked as though the Carolina Panthers had pulled off the impossible.

Trailing 34-28 with just seconds left to play, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw up a heave from the Carolina 35-yard line. The ball traveled 67 yards in the air, and somehow, found the hands of wide receiver D.J. Moore, who had gained just enough of a step on his defenders as he streaked down the field to get free.

It's likely the most impressive touchdown of the season thus far, and with a made extra point, it would seal an unlikely second-straight win for the Panthers.

But the magic didn't last.

After the score, Moore took off his helmet in celebration, leading to a 15-yard penalty that was assessed for the extra point attempt.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro now had to make a 48-yard kick rather than a 33-yard chip shot in order to win the game.

You're reading this article, so you can probably figure out how that one went.

In overtime, Pineiro would have a shot at redemption. After intercepting the Falcons during their first possession, the Panthers had the ball in range for a second potential game-winning field goal, this one from only 33 yards out.

Pineiro missed that one too.

After the game, Pineiro was disappointed, but had a healthy perspective on the misses.

"I just missed the kick," Piñeiro said. "I've got to make the kick. It hurts. You know, I love this team and I know they've got my back and I know it's not going to define me as a kicker. Everybody misses kicks. Unfortunately mine was today."

What for a moment looked like the wildest comeback of the NFL season instead ended with a thud, as the Falcons responded by driving into field goal range themselves.

Younghoe Koo made his kick to send the crowd in Atlanta home happy.

There's plenty of blame to go around in Carolina this morning. Moore could have kept his helmet on; Pineiro could have made his kicks; the NFL could have decided not to be so strict about celebrating a touchdown by taking your helmet off if said touchdown is of such monumental importance.

With a win, the Panthers would have jumped into first place in the NFC South. Instead, they are stuck at the bottom of the standings, 2-6 on the season with a road trip to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on the horizon.

That said, Carolina won't have to wait long to get their shot at revenge against the Falcons, as they host Atlanta on a Thursday night in just 10 days.