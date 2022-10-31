Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Roscoe M. Pinkham
Roscoe Merrill Pinkham, of Belfast, Maine died at the age of 94 with family by his side. We often remarked about his birth date of Feb. 2, 1928, Groundhog Day, and now he has left us on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022. Roscoe was the son of the late Douglas and...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Nov. 16. Veterans will be guests. the menu will consist of Navy bean soup, salad, bread, pot roast, mashed potato, carrots, and chocolate pudding cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Starters are available at 5 p.m.
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
More families accessing Feed Our Scholars
Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars (FOS) mission is to aid Wiscasset Elementary School (WES) students benefiting from our bags of weekend nutrition, school supplies, books, holiday extras, and other unexpected issues needing assistance that occasionally crop up during the school year. It all combines to support WES children as they grow into their potential.
Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home was a beehive of Halloween fun for all ages. The day started with a bus ride to Coastal Kids Preschool, where residents enjoyed seeing the children dressed in their costumes. In the afternoon, residents and staff, dressed in full costume regalia, came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine, creative “Ghostie” treats and cider, and a parade by costumed staff around the front circle. Late afternoon, trick or treaters of all ages came in a steady stream to collect a handful of candy and delight residents and staff with their fun outfits and smiles. Having the community share in our activities has always played a big part in our 95 year legacy of having Lincoln County be an integral part of The Lincoln Home. To see more photographs of halloween night, visit our FaceBook page, @lincolnhome.
Wiscasset makes town office hire, nods police grants
Wiscasset’s town office will have a new face and a longtime employee will have a new office. The town manager’s longtime administrative assistant Kathleen Onorato will move into the vacant office where treasurers used to work and she will relinquish some of her duties to new administrative assistant Robin Plourde, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said in the Nov. 1 selectmen’s meeting at the town office and over Zoom and YouTube.
Lights, tree and summer in November
We got the artificial Christmas tree up this week. Too soon? I’ve been waiting for it. Like the stores do, I held out until after Halloween. And nothing against it or Thanksgiving, but the tree and other light-up decorations with the Peanuts gang and more who reappear at Christmastime, or post-Halloween, mean the spirit of the season plus the relief and satisfaction another year is nearly through, full of memories of all the good and great moments, the kind you appreciate even when they’re happening; growth from lessons learned and new challenges; hope; and sorrow, for each year holds it, too.
One man, one night: ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., presents “Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Gantt’s show, developed under Estelle Parsons at the Actors Studio, is a traveling production from Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House. LeLand Gantt...
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
November Food Security resources
Area food pantries locations, contact information and hours:. Alna: 1574 Alna Road, 586-5313. Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. Boothbay Harbor: 125 Townsend Ave., 350-2962. Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Newcastle: 51 Main St., 563-1311. Tuesdays, 9 to 11 a.m. New Harbor: 6 S. Side Road, 529-2501....
Leann Cailler of Allen Insurance and Financial Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Distinction
Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction and has been named a producer of the year for 2022. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. The...
Edgecomb Thrift Store annual Christmas sale
The Edgecomb Community Church’s Thrift Store will be holding its annual Christmas sale through the month of November beginning Saturday, Nov. 12 and ending Tuesday, Nov. 29. Several items will be raffled off including a fall gift basket of Stonewall Kitchen items; a Christmas wreath; and a Christmas lantern. Chances are $1 each with all proceeds going toward the church’s local mission efforts. The drawings will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Conservation District announces candidate in supervisor election
Each fall Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District holds an election for one three-year position on the five-member Board of Supervisors. This year’s candidate for the open position of supervisor is Karin Rector of Camden. Karin Rector, Camden, served on our Board since November 2020, originally as a nonvoting...
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
